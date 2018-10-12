No Butler at T-Wolves shootaround, but still plenty of drama

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, right, watches from the bench during the second half in Game 5 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. With Butler's status still unresolved, coach Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves head toward the season coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 14 years but carrying yet a still-cloudy outlook despite the super-max contract Karl-Anthony Towns.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) (Eric Christian Smith)
By CHARLES F. GARDNER | October 12, 2018 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 2:10 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler was not with the Minnesota Timberwolves for their Friday morning shootaround in Milwaukee, a few hours ahead of their preseason finale.

Butler has demanded a trade but returned to practice with the team on Wednesday, a session that featured the disgruntled star verbally challenging teammates and coaches.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Butler was not suspended and was doing conditioning work in Minneapolis.

Asked if Butler would play in Minnesota's regular-season opener at San Antonio next Wednesday, Thibodeau said: "The situation remains fluid."