Women’s Haven Inaugural Gala

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) -In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Duncan’s Women Haven hosted its inaugural gala at the Duncan Country Club.
Women's Haven provides help to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The fundraiser event was dedicated to helping those victims and survivors.
The nonprofit organization’s executive director said their goal is to raise awareness for an important cause.
“It’s going to help us with supporting and helping victims and our survivors in Jefferson and Stephens County," said Cora Thomas. "So, this is a huge fundraiser event for us.”
Thomas said their goal is to raise 50-thousand dollars. If you would like to donate to the organization you can contact them directly.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.