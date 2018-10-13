Altus Public Schools participates in Coaches vs. Cancer Campaign

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) -Over the past week, Altus Public Schools took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” Campaign to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

Students and more came together for a series of fundraising events all week. In their “Paint the Town Pink” event, 54 Altus businesses donated to the cause, while high school students decorated their windows with positive messages. Meanwhile, the High School Dance Team sold pink shirts, with 1-hundred percent of proceeds going towards the campaign. Atlus Junior High, Intermediate and Elementary schools all raised money with a “Coins for a Cure” competition. By the end of the week, the school district had raised around eight thousand dollars to aide in the fight against cancer.