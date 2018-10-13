Comanche coaches receive another award for their heroic actions

COMANCHE, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two high school football coaches in Comanche were honored again for their quick thinking that helped save a man’s life.
Friday afternoon, the American Heart Association paid a visit to Comanche High School to award Montie Blair and Casy Rowell with the Heartsaver Hero Award. The AHA gives the award to citizens who use CPR to save a life. As we’ve reported, photographer Steven Bolton collapsed on the football field back in August due to a heart attack. Blair and Rowell, both volunteer firefighters, sprung into action and saved his life. The AHA credits the pair for their quick thinking adding that CPR is a vital skill, and one everyone should know.
“Especially in rural communities like Comanche, because call times can be a little bit longer in some of these rural areas," said Steven Embree, Director of Communications for the American Heart Association. "So that time from the initial signs and symptoms of a heart attack, or when someone collapses, until first responders are on the scene -- that’s vital time, and you can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chances of survival just by performing CPR in the first few minutes.”
Late last month, the coaches received the LifeSaver award from the WoodmenLife insurance group.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.