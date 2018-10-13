LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Temperatures are still nice and cool as we head into the evening. It will take us awhile to cool down to our overnight low, as cloud cover will help keep us slightly warmer tonight. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. We will remain dry for the rest of the evening and the beginning part of your Sunday.
A cold front will dive southeast through Texoma tomorrow afternoon and spark some lighter rain showers. It won’t be a wash out like we had this morning, but some small areas of moderate rainfall are possible. Temperatures tomorrow will span from the upper 50s to lower 60s in central Texoma, to the mid 60s in the southern portion of the viewing area. Overnight lows from Sunday into Monday will be in the mid 30s.
Monday more showers are possible mainly for the southeastern and eastern Texoma counties. This system looks to clear out as we hit the late morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and mid 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday we will dry out under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with more of a true fall feel. Friday we could see another chance of showers move through southern Texoma. Highs into next weekend will remain in the mid to upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
