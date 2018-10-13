LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Rain showers are moving throughout most of the viewing area making it a wet and cold start to your weekend. We will hold on to the rain throughout the morning, but then see rain chances taper off early this afternoon. Some places could see a few heavy downpours as this system tracks through the area. Rain accumulations today range from a few tenths in central Texoma to 1-2 inches for our southern counties. It is going to be a cool and cloudy day as temperatures look to hold steady in the 50s throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s.