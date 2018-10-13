LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Rain showers are moving throughout most of the viewing area making it a wet and cold start to your weekend. We will hold on to the rain throughout the morning, but then see rain chances taper off early this afternoon. Some places could see a few heavy downpours as this system tracks through the area. Rain accumulations today range from a few tenths in central Texoma to 1-2 inches for our southern counties. It is going to be a cool and cloudy day as temperatures look to hold steady in the 50s throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow is going to be another cool day. A cold front looks to push through mid to late afternoon and bring more rain chances for Texoma. Sunday we won’t see as heavy rainfall, just a few continuous lighter showers. These rain chances will carry over into Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and a few lower 60s.
Monday rain chances stick around, especially for central and southern Texoma. We could see some heavier downpours at times, mainly south of the Red River. Lows Monday will be in the upper 30s, and highs will be in the upper 40s. Some places in the Oklahoma Panhandle will likely see some snow.
Tuesday’s rain will stick with us through the early morning, but then exit to the southeast by the later morning hours. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Low temperatures Tuesday will be just above the freezing line.
Wednesday and Thursday we will dry out under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to return Friday as we warm into the upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.