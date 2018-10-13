’It was wild’: Deer gets loose in Best Buy

NOVI, MI (WDIV/CNN) – A Best Buy near Detroit got a surprise visitor.
A six-point buck managed to trot inside and started roaming around Wednesday.
"It was wild," said team leader Erin Ellison.
Ellison happened to be near the front door at the time. She didn’t realize what the unusual visitor was at first.
But she and the others in the Best Buy quickly realized there was a deer running freely through the aisles. Customers and employees hid.
“We put some customers and employees in our break room,” Ellison said. “There was a lot of screaming and havoc.”
The deer knocked over items as it ran down the aisles. It eventually ended up in the back of the store.
Ellison said she and other employees moved around refrigerators and boxes to block in the deer.
It couldn’t stand or move on the slippery tile, so it eventually sat down. That’s when employees moved in and ushered the deer toward the back door.
“Once he made it to the carpet, he could stand again, and he went right out,” Ellison said.
There were no injuries to the deer or people in the store.
