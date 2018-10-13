Lawton Art Council hosts grand re-opening

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Lawton’s Art Council held its grand re-opening showcase on Friday.
The art gallery was given a grant of five-thousand dollars to spruce up the building.
The last renovation was nearly 30 years ago.
On Friday, the visitors browsed art displays and had dinner. One board member said the night was all about celebrating the new building.
“We wanted to welcome people to see what has been accomplished here because it just looks so much better," said Jinny O’Leary. "Cheerful, bright, colorful, repaired. Some things repaired that needed to be done.”
Demonstrations and art shows are held at the gallery each month.
Also, every first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. until noon the Art Council hosts a kids program for children to create art.
It is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.