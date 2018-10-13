Malaysia PM-in-waiting Anwar wins parliamentary by-election

Malaysia's politician Anwar Ibrahim, right, sit next to his wife and Deputy Prime Minister Malaysia Wan Azizah Ismail as they waiting for result of the by election in the southern coastal town in Port Dickson, Malaysia. Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim won a parliamentary seat and returns to active politics as he prepare for his eventual takeover from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP)