New Eisenhower Middle School under construction

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Construction has started on Lawton's new Eisenhower Middle School.
Last year voters passed a bond proposal for over $99 million and $42 million of it will allow the district to rebuild EMS and several other elementary safe rooms.
Construction workers will start the rebuilding process with laying the pavement for the new Eisenhower Middle School. They expect the project to be complete in the next two years.
“This is going to be a refreshingly welcome change for the students and the staff of Eisenhower Middle School," said LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan.
Deighan said parents students and staff see a lot of changes in the new school that they were unable to experience before.
“This school is going to have a full auditorium, it’s going to have two gyms on the inside, it’s going to have computer labs," he said.
He said the new site will be a prime location right next to Eisenhower High School.
Deighan asks parents to be patient during the building process and mindful of entry stops for construction crews.
And even though it’s been almost a year, he’s still thanking voters for passing the bond.
“It proves that Lawton can do great things when we all ban together," said Deighan. "It proves that our students are important and it proves that education is really a priority for this community.”
Once the new middle school is finished they plan to demolish the old one. The former parking lot will be replaced it with a new practice area.
