45th annual Oktoberfest kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton’s 45th annual Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night!
The two-day event is happening at the Great Plains Coliseum. There’s live polka music, dancing, games and other family fun.
The event was started in the 1970′s by Lawton’s German American Club. The Comanche County Fairgrounds crew took it over around the turn of the century. After all these years, the food and beer are still the big attractions.
“We use all the authentic recipes from the German ladies who trained us. You know they’re not going to let us not have authentic German food," said Comanche County Fairgrounds Executive Director Richard Pool A lot of our food is imported from Germany. We’ve got the German beers on tap and the American beers for the good people who can’t handle it.”
Oktoberfest continues Saturday at the coliseum from noon until 11 at night. Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.
