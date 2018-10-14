Duncan residents receive smoke alarms

Duncan, OK (RNN Texoma) -Some residents in Duncan received new smoke alarms in their homes Saturday.
Volunteers from Duncan Fire Departments, the American Red Cross, and Stephen’s County Community Emergency Response Team helped make this happen. There was recently a death in Duncan caused from a house fire. The goal is to reduce those numbers and save as many lives as possible. GT Austin with the Duncan Fire Department said it felt good to help out.
“It’s really good to help out the community," said Austin. " I enjoy that. I work for the fire department obviously, so working for the public is what we do. Helping people out in the time of need.”
The American Red Cross did sign-ups over the last couple of months for anyone who wanted smoke alarms installed. Up to three can be installed in a home for free.
“Well it was really great because we’ve been meaning to put smoke alarms in the house," said Duncan resident, Trish Lister. "We’ve had some, and then they just quit over the years, and it’s just nice to know I’m safe.”
To request a smoke alarm, you can call 405-561-1733.
