LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This afternoon a cold front is diving to the southeast through the Texoma viewing area. This is drastically increasing the winds out of the north behind it. Current winds behind the front are sitting at 25-35mph with some recorded gusts into the lower 40s. As this front moves through a few isolated showers, and a possible thunderstorm, can’t be ruled out. The rain should stay to the far southeastern corner of Texoma. As we head into the overnight rain chances will back off slightly, but then return to 40% tomorrow. A freeze watch is in effect until tomorrow morning for our northern counties due to the likeliness of temperatures tonight into the low 30s.
The front will stall out just to the south and east of Texoma. This is what will initiate more rain development tomorrow. Most of the viewing area will stay dry under cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday rain chances return mostly for our southeastern counties, but later in the afternoon the activity should move out of all Texoma. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday we look to remain dry under mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s.
Thursday another system will push in from the southwest bringing another round of rain mainly for counties south of the Red River. These showers and storms will begin to move out by mid day Friday.
Next weekend expect dry conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see more sunshine return Saturday and Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
