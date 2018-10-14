LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This afternoon a cold front is diving to the southeast through the Texoma viewing area. This is drastically increasing the winds out of the north behind it. Current winds behind the front are sitting at 25-35mph with some recorded gusts into the lower 40s. As this front moves through a few isolated showers, and a possible thunderstorm, can’t be ruled out. The rain should stay to the far southeastern corner of Texoma. As we head into the overnight rain chances will back off slightly, but then return to 40% tomorrow. A freeze watch is in effect until tomorrow morning for our northern counties due to the likeliness of temperatures tonight into the low 30s.