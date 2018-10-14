LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -This morning our weather is quiet and chilly. Temperatures to start your Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. We will remain dry through the morning hours, but when a strong cold front moves through Texoma later this afternoon, rain chances will be on the rise. Highs today will be in the low 60s to low 70s. During the overnight we will hold on to some rain in the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s. This has sparked a freeze watch for our northwestern part of Texoma.