LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -This morning our weather is quiet and chilly. Temperatures to start your Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. We will remain dry through the morning hours, but when a strong cold front moves through Texoma later this afternoon, rain chances will be on the rise. Highs today will be in the low 60s to low 70s. During the overnight we will hold on to some rain in the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s. This has sparked a freeze watch for our northwestern part of Texoma.
Tomorrow afternoon the cold front will stall out and remain just to the southeast of the viewing area. This will help initiate more showers and maybe an isolated storm. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow evening into Tuesday morning rain showers will remain possible for our southeastern Texoma counties.
Tuesday we will see things clear up later in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday looks to remain dry, and slightly warmer with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday and Friday another round of showers and storms are possible, but then we should clear out again for next weekend. Temperatures to end the next work week will be in the mid to upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
