Lawton community runs together in 13th annual Spirit of Survival

“Especially today it has more meaning, because when I think of my aunt and all the suffering that they go through throughout the chemo, you know, temperatures like this, weather like this is nothing compared to what they go through on a daily basis and it’s a battle that affects all of us," said Maria Gomez. "One time it could be us, you know? You have to support and be loving and concerning for all others, survivors, those who have passed, and those who are fighting the battle right now.”