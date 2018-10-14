Saudi stocks drop after Trump threat over missing writer

A security personnel stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago, a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Saturday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)