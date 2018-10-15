Association opposing SQ 793 talks to Noon Lions Club

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahomans will vote on State Question 793 next month. The question asks if voters want to allow optometrists to practice inside large retailers like Walmart and Target.
Joel Robinson with the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians opposes the state question. He said the association represents more than 600 optometrists in Oklahoma. He told Lawton Noon Lions' Club today that eye doctors in Oklahoma are different than their counterparts in other states because our eye doctors perform surgeries and prescribe medicine.
Robinson’s concern is the wording of the state question. He believes, if passed, it will allow corporations to limit a doctor’s practice.
“Optometrist can detect many things when they do a complete eye exam diabetes, high blood pressure,” he said. “We don’t want those sorts of test to be shortchanged just to increase the profits of the corporations.”
Those for the state question said it will make it more affordable and give people more options, and it won't hurt eye care because optometrists must have licensed no matter where they work.
