Business sales have healthy gain, prices up over 11 percent

Small businesses' financials have improved along with the economy, but owners' more conservative approach to hiring and borrowing since the recession has also helped. Although owners have been hiring, they've been doing so only when they believe their revenue justifies the added expense. And they've been cautious about taking on debt even as banks have courted the small business market. A survey taken in July by researchers at Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management and Dun & Bradstreet Corp. found that just a third of businesses with under $5 million in revenue planned to raise financing in the next six months.