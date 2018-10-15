Comanche Indian Veterans Association unveils new Comanche Code Talker memorial

WALTERS, OK (RNN Texoma) - “That’s kind of what my tenure as a commander was what I wanted to get done. and this is just the last part of it: Recognize the people of this county," said George Red Elk, of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association. "The eight of them in World War II were born and raised here in Cotton County, and the others are World War I.”
The new Comanche Code Talker memorial came about thanks to the hard work of George Red Elk, the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, the Choctaw tribe, state and federal leaders, and many others.
“It’s just to let people know that we’re still thinking of our World War II vets, our Code Talkers, which saved a lot of lives,” said Red Elk.
In World Wars I and II, Code Talkers used secret Native American language to communicate tactical information over radio and military telephones.
“The Comanche Tribe specifically had a code to help the military in advancement where the enemy was, tasks, different situations that helped the army do and succeed in a secret warfare atmosphere,” said Wellington Mihecoby Jr., whose father, Wellington Mihecoby, was a Comanche Code Talker.
Wellington Mihecoby, a Cotton County native, is memorialized on the monument. His three children attended the ceremony in his honor.
“It’s an honor for us," said Mona Selph, daughter of Comanche Code Talker, Wellington Mihecoby. "I’m humbled because they just honor our father the way they do, and I’m glad, because they should have been honored when they were alive. But, this is the best we could do and our dad’s with us today.”
They were surprised and proud of their father for being a code talker, something he never got to explain to his family. They only learned about his service from historians, after his death.
“He says, ‘in 1981, I will be able to release.’ He died in 75. So he never got to enjoy and reap the benefits,” said Mihecoby Jr.
“We are very, very humbled for the simple reason our father was very humbled and never told us about him being a code talker,” said Nona Gail Mihecoby, daughter of Comanche Code Talker, Wellington Mihecoby.
After the ceremony, guests were invited to visit the new Code Talker memorial. It is located in the center of the cemetery under a flag pole.
