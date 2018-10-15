First Alert 7 Forecast: below average temperatures this week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cool weather is here to stay this week and we could see some more showers.
For the rest of this evening and overnight, skies will become mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this evening and overnight lows will dip to around 39. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of a shower south. Highs in the mid 60s and lows near 39. Another storm system will move through Thursday with a better chance of scattered showers. High of 58 and lows near 50. A lingering showers is possible Friday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs around 60.
The weekend looks good right now with sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s to 50s.
Have a great Monday evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
