First Alert 7 Forecast: a cold start to Monday

It’s a frigid start to our morning. Temperatures are in the 30s with feels like temps in the 20s due to strong N winds gusting up to 30-40 mph. This afternoon high temps climb into the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. N winds slowly decrease into this evening, but it won’t be til Tuesday and Wednesday when we see those N winds really lighten up. Overnight temps fall into the 30s & 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Temps reach into the mid 50s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday before cloud cover moves in late week and drops our highs into the low 60s.