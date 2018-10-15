Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies of cancer at 65

(RNN) - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen passed away Monday afternoon after complications with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to CNBC.
He was 65 year’s old.
“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” Allen’s sister, Jody, said in a statement.
“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day,” the statement continues.
