Altus Pet of the Week: Molly

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Say hello to Molly. She is a young Domestic Short Hair Calico cat.
She is such a sweet kitty that needs an opportunity to find a loving home.
Everyone at the shelter loves this girl. She is so very special.
She is just one of the many wonderful animals at the Altus Animal Control Facility that are in need of finding a furever home. Stop by and find your next pet at the Altus Animal Control Facility at 2200 Enterprise Drive in Altus.
You can also see them online at www.altusok.gov/animals or on their Facebook page. For more information about all the animals, you can call Animal Control at 580-481-2285.
