Comanche Times owner remembered

COMANCHE, OK (RNN Texoma) - “After Steve’s first heart attack, he was at the next football game. He wasn’t going to miss it. He wouldn’t have missed any of our games, for anything,” said Jason Hodges, a friend and newspaper colleague of the late Steve Bolton.
Just two months ago, two high school football coaches saved Steve Bolton’s life when he had a heart attack while reporting on the Comanche High School football field. Yesterday, Bolton passed away. Hodges remembers working alongside and learning from Bolton.
“Me and him would stand side by side at most of the football games, most of the sporting events there in Comanche. Both of us getting shots and somewhat competing with one another on who can get the better shots,” said Hodges.
Hodges said Bolton was always showcasing the talent of the youth in Comanche, whether it be sports, art, music, or more.
“He believed in our kids, and he was always promoting our kids and our town,” said Hodges.
Hodges said that Bolton’s presence will definitely be missed in the community.
“It’s going to be very strange at our next football game, or next anything, for him not to be there," said Hodges. "And, of course, he’ll be there. He’ll be with us.”
The Comanche Public Schools superintendent, Terry Davidson, said that Bolton worked with them for over 25 years covering school sporting events and other functions. He issued a statement saying in part:
“Steve was more than a newspaper man. He was an inspiration and a great example of consistency and dedication and we will miss him.”
A service will be held for Steve Bolton at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 22nd at the Comanche High School Gym. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.