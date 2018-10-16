First Alert 7 Forecast: rain for some this morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! A relatively warmer start this morning than we saw yesterday. Temps are in the 30s and 40s and will warm into the 50s by this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with light N winds. Rain and storms are possible this morning. These will lift NE through the area this morning and into this afternoon.
Overnight more showers will be possible into early Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain is SE counties near the DFW metro. Temps stay in the 50s through the next few days. South winds eventually return by Thursday and stay briefly before more N winds arrive by the weekend. Rain chances last through Friday before we dry things out this weekend. Sunshine and 60s will be possible Saturday through Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
