LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma!. Temperatures today will settle in the mid 50s. It will take us awhile to cool down this evening as temperatures will be around 50 at 10PM and overnight lows dropping a few more degrees into the mid 40s. The rain in southern Texoma will build northward slightly, but then start to dissipate this evening. We will remain quiet throughout most of the overnight, but more isolated rain chances return tomorrow morning and will hang with us throughout tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.