LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma!. Temperatures today will settle in the mid 50s. It will take us awhile to cool down this evening as temperatures will be around 50 at 10PM and overnight lows dropping a few more degrees into the mid 40s. The rain in southern Texoma will build northward slightly, but then start to dissipate this evening. We will remain quiet throughout most of the overnight, but more isolated rain chances return tomorrow morning and will hang with us throughout tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday is the next best chance of some widespread rain for counties in Texoma. Locally higher chances will be for our southeastern and eastern counties. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s.
Friday, rain chances stick around through the morning hours, but then we will begin to clear up as we move towards the weekend. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.
This weekend more sunshine will return, along with some dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures this weekend look to sit comfortably in the mid to upper 60s. These dry conditions hold through the beginning part of next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
