Inhofe endorses Stitt, talks Trump, Kavanaugh

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - United States Senator Jim Inhofe made a stop in Lawton Tuesday to offer his endorsement for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.
Senator Inhofe fully endorsed Stitt for governor, but that was not the only thing he talked about. In his roughly 30-minute speech, he touched on President Trump, the military, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and more.
United States Senator Jim Inhofe says he believes Kevin Stitt is very similar to President Trump.
"To actually get involved in something he doesn’t benefit from. He’s already done enough to benefit himself and those around him. In his company he’s a builder. That’s why I’m here and I want to make sure the media is loud and clear to know that I’m here because singularly I can’t think of a greater thing to do for the state of Oklahoma than make sure Kevin Stitt is our next governor,” Inhofe said.
Speaking of President Trump, Inhofe told the crowd he believes our president is doing a great job.
"Sometimes there are so many good things that are happening in this guy’s administration that we forget about it because people just don’t like the guy,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe cited the economy and employment rates as two things President Trump has improved.
"Economy, you can’t deny that we have an economy we haven’t seen in many decades. Full employment is 4-percent unemployment, we’re at 3.7 percent. Just stop and think about the successes we’ve had,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe also spoke about further funding the military, saying over the last eight years, we’ve taken a step back.
"Even the chairman of the joint chief of staff says we’ve lost our qualitative and quantitative edge. You mention artillery, artillery is measured by range and rapid fire. We are not number one in that. Both China and Russia can out do us. That’s what were in the middle of correcting. We want to make sure that this myth that so many people think, that America has the best of everything, we don’t, but we are going to make sure that happens that’s the expectation, that s my dream for the American people,” Inhofe said.
When asked about protests against the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Inhofe said he was not a fan of the spectacle it became.
"I hate to say this because I know I’ll get quoted in the wrong way, but did you really believe we’d have people standing up and accusing someone of things without any corroborating evidence, without any of the witnesses they came up with and this is still America. That is kind of related to what you’re talking about. It’s a blatant rejection to the law and order that made this country great,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe said it’s important for him to have meetings like Tuesday’s where he can truly find out what the people he represents think about certain issues.
