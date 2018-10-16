Inhofe endorses Stitt, talks Trump, Kavanaugh

"Even the chairman of the joint chief of staff says we’ve lost our qualitative and quantitative edge. You mention artillery, artillery is measured by range and rapid fire. We are not number one in that. Both China and Russia can out do us. That’s what were in the middle of correcting. We want to make sure that this myth that so many people think, that America has the best of everything, we don’t, but we are going to make sure that happens that’s the expectation, that s my dream for the American people,” Inhofe said.