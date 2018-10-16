Senator Inhofe coming to Lawton in support of Kevin Stitt

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - U-S Senator Jim Inhofe will be in Lawton Tuesday for a rally to support Kevin Stitt for Governor.
It will take place at the Great Plains Technology Center from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Officials with Inhofe’s office say he will talk about the importance of the upcoming election and his support for Stitt.
We will live stream the event on the 7News app tomorrow as it happens. Be sure to download the app, or make sure you have the latest version.
