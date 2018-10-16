SWOK All-Region Honor Choirs

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Nearly 300 students showcased their vocal skills at The Southwest Oklahoma All-Region Honor Choirs concert on Monday.
The event was held at First Baptist Church in Lawton and put on by choral directors from across the state. It’s been going on for over 40 years.
Middle and high school students performed traditional choral music with 75 out of 150 high school students from Lawton Public Schools.
“They come from a lot of different choirs, incredibly talented singers," said Choir Chair, Nick Young. "And you’re getting kind of a pulpy of the best young talent in terms of singing in Southwest Oklahoma.”
Students rehearsed this summer and auditioned with a set of music in September. The top performers were selected to participate in the concert
“It teaches them I think great leadership skills, practice responsibility I think,"said Lacy West, Secretary and Treasurer.
Many students that performed on Monday will go on to audition for the All-State Choir next.
Young said his hope is that visitors left the concert songs that they’ll remember.
“It’s a really nice thing to hear people coming from all these different places," he said. Singing and in harmony with one another. It’s kind of one of the big points of the choir.”
