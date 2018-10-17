Burkburnett man arrested for allegedly hitting 12-year-old boy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett man has been charged with Injury to a Child - Criminal Negligence following a call to police on September 29.
According to court documents, just before 9 p.m. officers were called out to the 1000 block of Sycamore in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, a woman in the parking lot told detectives her 12-year-old son was assaulted by Arthur Nichols, 42.
The mother said her son and several other witnesses said Nichols came into the residence around 6 p.m. Witnesses said Nichols ran up the stairs, pushed other kids aside, and hit the 12-year-old on his left side and in the face before leaving the residence.
When the victim was interviewed, he said earlier he was on the phone with Nichols' son and when the son asked what the victim was doing, the victim said one of his friends said, “Your mom.”
The victim believed Nichols heard the conversation and that is why Nichols assaulted him. The victim said Nichols threatened to beat him more if he talked about his family again, before Nichols left the home. The witnesses corroborated that claim.
Just after 10 p.m. officers found Nichols at a gas station sitting in his vehicle and approached him to talk about the incident. An officer could smell alcohol on Nichols' breath and said his speech was slurred.
According to police, Nichols admitted we was upset about the statement the victim said to his son and admitted to going upstairs to confront the victim but denied hitting him. A Burkburnett PD corporal asked Nichols to come to the police department to give a statement when he was sober.
On October 2, 2018, Nichols came to the Burkburnett Police Department to speak about the incident. Nichols admitted to hitting the victim “in the arms.” The victim was brought to the police station on the same day and he gave officers photographs of a bruise on his left upper arm.
A warrant was issued for Nichols on October 4, 2018. Nichols was booked into the Archer County Jail and is no longer behind bars.
