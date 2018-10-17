Cameron University hosting ‘CU Become a Teacher’ workshops

“SW Oklahoma is in need of qualified teachers,” said Dr. Dana Hilbert, Chair, CU Department of Education. “The teacher shortage continues to impact educational experiences for the children in our schools. Cameron University has a strong commitment to teacher education and is working with local school districts to find effective and creative solutions. The CU Become a Teacher series provides interested individuals in our communities an opportunity to explore the multiple pathways to becoming a certified teacher in Oklahoma and encourages those individuals to begin their teacher education at Cameron University.”