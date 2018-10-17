Cameron University hosting ‘CU Become a Teacher’ workshops

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cameron University will be offering a free workshop for anyone interested in becoming a teacher in Oklahoma.
“CU Become a Teacher” is a free event for anyone who wants to learn more about the multiple paths to becoming a teacher. The workshops last two hours and will travel around Southwest Oklahoma to make it easier for those interested to attend.
“SW Oklahoma is in need of qualified teachers,” said Dr. Dana Hilbert, Chair, CU Department of Education. “The teacher shortage continues to impact educational experiences for the children in our schools. Cameron University has a strong commitment to teacher education and is working with local school districts to find effective and creative solutions. The CU Become a Teacher series provides interested individuals in our communities an opportunity to explore the multiple pathways to becoming a certified teacher in Oklahoma and encourages those individuals to begin their teacher education at Cameron University.”
Each session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming dates and locations are:
· Monday, October 29: Cameron University CETES Conference Center
· Tuesday, October 30: Elgin Public Schools, 521 K Street, Second Grade Building, Room 4 (enter through east door)
· Thursday, November 1: Altus High School Cafeteria
· Tuesday, November 13: Cache 5th/6th Grade Building
· Thursday, November 15: CU-Duncan, 3100 W. Bois D'Arc Ave
You can register for an event online. A free dinner will be provided for those who pre-register.
If you need more information you can email CUTeach@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2320.
