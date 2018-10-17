Collins' husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote

A person in a hazmat suit appears to be handling a letter that is enclosed in a plastic bag in Bangor, Maine, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. A hazardous materials team was called Monday to investigate a suspicious letter sent to the home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, officials said. Law enforcement officials were analyzing the contents of the letter. An FBI spokeswoman said Monday evening that preliminary tests on the envelope indicated there was no threat to the public. (Gabor Degre/The Bangor Daily News via AP) (Gabor Degre)