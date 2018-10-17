FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Alexis Woodford

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - An Apache High School senior is our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week. When Alexis Woodford attended that first day of ag class as an 8th grader, she had no idea where it would take her.
“My first ag teacher handed me the FFA Creed and I was like, “Mom get me out of this class! I don’t want to be in here at all,” Woodford said.
A much different outlook on the organization for Alexis Woodford now that she’s a senior and an accomplished FFA member. She earned the 2016 Star Greenhand and 2017 Super Sophomore awards, along with 1st place at the AFR Insurance Speech Contest in 2017 and 2nd place at the Anadarko Region Extemporaneous Speech this year.
“The speech topics I’ve spoke about was like the Dust Bowl, basically the irritation of the land," said Woodford. "This year, I went to state for my speech which was the immigration policies Donald Trump is doing.”
Woodford’s ag teacher, Zack Miller says Alexis is a student you can count on. She works hard and stays late to research speech topics.
“I think the first time I told her to write a prepared speech, I said go research a topic that you’re interested in," Miller said. "She came back four days later with an entire rough draft written and I thought it was one of the craziest things.”
Woodford is also an athlete. She plays basketball and softball and as much as she enjoys her time on the court or the field, FFA will always be home base.
“I play sports, but I never got that much playing time and FFA made me feel like I was a part of something," said Woodford.
Alexis is currently preparing for her next contest where she will present her research on President Trump’s immigration policies at the Southwest AFR Speaking Competition set for November 8th in Cache.
Alexis was also the top seller of the Blue & Gold meat sales this fall. She tells me she plans to attend Cameron University and pursue a degree in Ag Communications.
