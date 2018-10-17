First Alert 7 Forecast: more rain this afternoon

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! We’re mostly cloudy and dry this morning as you head out the door.
Temps this afternoon climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. North winds stay light today. Rain chances return this afternoon, mainly S of the Red River.
More rain is possible Thursday into Friday. Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in some places with locally heavy amounts higher than that possible. Given the amount of rain we’ve seen the past few weeks, localized flooding can’t be ruled out.
We dry out into this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with temps in the upper 60s.
Cloud cover moves back in next week, and temps stay in the mid 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
