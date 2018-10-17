LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Rain is primarily staying to the south of the Red River this afternoon, but we will see the system build to the north before it retreats to the south this evening. This will allow some isolated light rain showers to impact a few counties in central Texoma. Most places will remain dry tonight before the rain returns again tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s.
Thursday morning showers will begin to impact our southwestern, western, and central Texoma counties. Rain chances will stick around for those portions of Texoma throughout the afternoon and evening hours as well. Showers tomorrow look to be somewhat isolated, and on the lighter to moderate side, so do not expect a wash out. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday more widespread rain is expect throughout the morning and early afternoon for almost all of Texoma. This system that has been lingering over north central Texas will make its final surge to the east northeast, and exit the viewing area by mid afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s under clearing skies.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday look to be very nice under mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday we will have to keep our eye on a developing system that may push in during the evening hours and linger into Wednesday. A for now we do have a small chances of isolated storms and rain for next Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.