Lawton Public Library hosts free family activities for fall break

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Public Library calendar is full of activities, including during fall break.
“Anytime that Lawton Public Schools is out we try to have some activities, and this week, we had a movie today, and tomorrow we’re celebrating National Chocolate Cupcake Day with a story time. It’s not just cupcake day, it’s Chocolate Cupcake Day," said Kristin Herr, library director at the Lawton Public Library. "So, you know, we’re going to do some stories, we’re going to do some crafts, and we’re going to have some cupcakes. Yum yum yum.”
Children ages 3-10 and their families are invited to the library to enjoy the festivities tomorrow from 10-11a.m.
“Stop by the library. Come to our activity, pick up some books and some DVDs, and make a weekend of it. Make a long, fun weekend of it,” said Herr.
The Lawton Public library will also have special family activities for Halloween.
“We do have a Boo-A-Palooza coming up for Halloween," said Tanya Organ, youth services librarian at the Lawton Public Library. "It’ll be on October 31st at 10a.m. and we’ll have Halloween-themed stories, and at the end we will do a costume parade throughout the library, so they are encouraged to wear there costumes.”
The full list of activities at the Lawton Public Library can be found at their website: WWW.LAWTONOK.GOV/DEPARTMENTS/LIBRARY
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.