Lawton Public Library hosts free family activities for fall break

“Anytime that Lawton Public Schools is out we try to have some activities, and this week, we had a movie today, and tomorrow we’re celebrating National Chocolate Cupcake Day with a story time. It’s not just cupcake day, it’s Chocolate Cupcake Day," said Kristin Herr, library director at the Lawton Public Library. "So, you know, we’re going to do some stories, we’re going to do some crafts, and we’re going to have some cupcakes. Yum yum yum.”