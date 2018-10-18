CCMH hosts “Stop the Bleed” training on how to save a life

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a training event on Thursday to teach the public how to save a life.
The event was a part of the national “Stop the Bleed” campaign dedicated to teaching everyone what they should know to stop bleeding after an injury.
“What do you do if someone is having a bleeding emergency and you’re waiting on the paramedics to arrive," said Lindsey Rasmussen.
That’s the question Education and Outreach coordinator Lindsey Rasmussen from the University of Oklahoma answered at the “Stop the Bleed” training course.
Since March OU medicine has trained around 17-hundred people.
On Thursday, Rasmussen taught participants the difference between non-life-threatening bleeding and emergency situations.
“So that would be blood that spurting from a wound, blood that’s pouring on the ground underneath you," she said. "If someone is confused or unconscious.”
Dawn Gibson said she came to the training course in case she’d ever be in a situation where she would need to help her family.
“I have three grandsons so you know learning how to stop bleeding and really help take care of them," said Gibson.
The group also learned about bleeding control and practiced applying pressure to wounds and packing them with a clean cloth and more.
“Just the simple idea of not panicking," said Gibson. "And being able to handle a situation like that.”
Which Rasmussen said is important information for people like Gibson and others to know to save a life.
“We want to make sure the rural areas are prepared and know what to do if they have long transport times," said Rasmussen. "And really just saving Oklahomans from bleeding emergencies.”
Next year CCMH emergency staff will go through the training course and start instructing in the area.
For more information, on the campaign, you can visit the website at https://www.bleedingcontrol.org/.
