Early morning wreck near Duncan sends two to the hospital

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two southwest Oklahoma residents were involved in a wreck early Thursday morning on Old Highway 81 south of Duncan.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. near Fuller Road.
OHP said a Jeep being driven by 37-year-old Saela Sullins of Comanche was traveling north on Old 81 as a car being driven by 32-year-old Peter Giacomini of Waurika was traveling west on Fuller. OHP said Giacomini failed to yield from a stop sign, hitting Sullins in the intersection.
Both drivers were taken to Duncan Regional Hospital. Giacomini was later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition. Sullins was treated and released.
