First Alert 7 Forecast: rain chances increase this evening

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! A few showers continue this morning, mainly across our southern counties.
Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening before locally heavy rain will be possible into Friday morning. Up to two inches of rain can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see half an inch to an inch and a half. By Friday afternoon and evening showers will be pushing S and moving out of the area. Temps stay in the 60s this afternoon and Friday afternoon with lows in the mid 50s.
The weekend looks great! Temps stay in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies with light winds. It’ll be a good time to head outdoors!
After a slight break this weekend, cloud cover and rain move back in by Tuesday. Temps stay in the mid to low 60s much of next week and more rain chances will be possible day in and out as another upper level low pressure system swings through from out to the West.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
