LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good Afternoon Texoma! This evening the rain activity will start to dissipate and move out of the area, but more will return for your Friday morning. As you are headed out the door for work in the morning expect a rainy commute. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, rain chances will hold for most of Texoma throughout the afternoon, and then begin to taper off during the early evening hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s.
Saturday and Sunday are going to be two beautiful days will mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Get outside and enjoy the dry weather while you can.
Monday more dry conditions are expected, but it won’t last long as rain showers are expect to return Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday’s showers are expected to stick around into the day on Wednesday. Next Thursday we should see some more relief from the rainy conditions, and see temperatures increase into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
