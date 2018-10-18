LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good Afternoon Texoma! This evening the rain activity will start to dissipate and move out of the area, but more will return for your Friday morning. As you are headed out the door for work in the morning expect a rainy commute. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, rain chances will hold for most of Texoma throughout the afternoon, and then begin to taper off during the early evening hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s.