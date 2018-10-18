Fort Sill incorporates new physical training monthly

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Interview with Staff Sgt. Joshua Wright. Leaders across Fort Sill meet monthly for Green Tab P.T. The term “Green Tab” refers to those senior leaders that lead troops, and this P.T. allows for them to get the opportunity to get to know one another and also train together. The training can follow current physical fitness test standards, and incorporate forward-thinking type fitness. Functional fitness is becoming a priority with the new P.T. test coming out, and it’s important to prepare the leaders first. This allows them to get familiar with both new and old ways of fitness.