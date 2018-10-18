Lowery-Whitehead American Legion Post 29 votes to sell building

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The Lowery-Whitehead American Legion Post 29 held a meeting on Wednesday to vote on selling their building.
At that meeting the veterans organization voted to accept an offer on the sale of the building on 605 Southwest 11th street.
Money from the sale would go towards purchasing a new building for about 200-thousand dollars.
Commander Claude Bates said they’re in process of finding a new location that’s more up to date.
“The building that we’re in right now has a lot of maintenance issues and every month we are spending quite a bit of money repairing items that are broken," he said. "Air conditioning goes out quite a bit in the summer time, heating we have problems with that.”
Bates said the organization meets at 7:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at Felisita’s Mexican Café on Cache road.
Information on the decision to move will be posted on their Facebook page.
You can also contact them on Facebook if you’d like to give a donation to help with the purchase of the new building.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.