Rain doesn’t damper 48th Annual Bison Auction

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge held its 48th Annual Bison Auction. The chilly, damp weather didn’t keep people away from Thursday’s auction where nearly 50 head of bison are going home with the highest bidder.
“It’s just a big community event on the refuge. There’s school buses and school kids from Oklahoma City and locally,” said Dan McDonald, a wildlife biologist. “Folks like the event. Chamber of commerce comes out and provides a lunch and it’s just a big bison festival here on the refuge.”
Earlier this year, the refuge held their annual longhorn auction off site to better focus on the bison sale.
“We were able to focus more of our capture time gathering up the bison to work them prior to the sale,” said McDonald. “So, that freed us up probably three weeks’ time to focus on those activities when we would have otherwise been focused on the longhorn instead.”
Beau Hartman raises cattle and wanted to try his hand with bison. He attended the auction for the first time Thursday and purchased five.
“It was something I had never seen, and it was something I was kind of interested in. They’re kind of fascinating,” said Beau Hartman, a bison buyer. “I had a neighbor that had some and we got to piddling around with those. I don’t know, it was just something neat.”
The auction is held each year as a way to manage the animal population and habitat on the refuge.
“The way we manage this herd is based on genetics,” said McDonald. “All animals that come through our corral system and we work them we take blood and hair samples and they get microchips, so we can identify individual animals and we look at their genetics. What we look at is basically the relatedness of one animal to the rest of the herd. So that helps us maintain good genetic diversity within the herd and reduces the potential for inbreeding by removing animals that are highly related to each other.”
