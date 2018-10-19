Center for Creative Living hosts schnitzel fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Center for Creative Living was the hot spot for lunch and dinner on Thursday.
A schnitzel fundraiser brought the best authentic German food to the table. Petra Taylor headed up the event and says she moved to Lawton from Germany in 1975. She cooked 300 schnitzel for Thursday’s fundraiser! “I had all the German ladies come and help so we have all real german food, made from scratch. Nothing fake about it,” said Taylor.
Taylor says she hopes this will be an annual event, but next year, she wants to have an Oktoberfest!
