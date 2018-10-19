First Alert 7 Forecast: rain ends by the weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning and happy Friday! Rain continues this morning.
Scattered showers will last through midday before clearing out this afternoon and evening. Temps today reach into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies and light S winds.
Overnight a cold front pushes through the area. Skies clear and winds shift to the N. Temps both days this weekend reach the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. We take a break from the rain chances Saturday through Monday before more rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday of this next week. Temps stay in the 50s and 60s next week with light S winds.
