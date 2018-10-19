Monday more dry weather is expected, but a few more clouds will start to move into Texoma. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday we will start off dry, but rain chances return for later in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday looks like the next best chance for more of a widespread rain event. It isn’t looking like a wash out, just some scattered to isolated showers and storms.