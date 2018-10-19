LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Most of us have been holding on to showers throughout the morning and early afternoon, but don’t worry, we are going to clear out by 5PM today. Expect cloud cover to also start to dissipate as we push into the evening hours. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.
Tomorrow will be a great start to the weekend with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect lots of sunshine and some low humidity as winds will sit out of the north at 10-20mph. Low temperatures from Saturday into Sunday will be in the lower 40s. Sunday afternoon is going to be another dry one as highs will again return into the upper 60s.
Monday more dry weather is expected, but a few more clouds will start to move into Texoma. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday we will start off dry, but rain chances return for later in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Wednesday looks like the next best chance for more of a widespread rain event. It isn’t looking like a wash out, just some scattered to isolated showers and storms.
Thursday and Friday we will dry out again with temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. A few clouds will be hanging around both days, but we should get some clearing by Friday afternoon.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
