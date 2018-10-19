Fort Sill exercises new physical training monthly

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Soldiers gathered early Thursday morning at Goldner Fitness Center on Fort Sill where they exercised a new form of physical training.
Leaders from across Fort Sill participate in Green Tab PT once a month.
Fort Sill Commanding General, Wilson Shoffner said it’s a more in-depth form of PT that includes some of what they would use in combat.
“The functional fitness approach is a much better method of preparing soldiers for the level of physical readiness that they’re going to need, and so what we did today was a variety of different exercises and routines that are part of what we call army combative, as well as some of the functional fitness exercises and drills from our physical training manual," said Shoffner.
The idea behind this PT is not just physical readiness, but also holistic health and fitness. Commanding General Shoffner said they also focus on education so that soldiers know how to live a healthy and active lifestyle.
“Holistic health and fitness is the more comprehensive idea of fitness and it includes getting proper sleep, food, and eating right, proper nutrition," said Shoffner. "It includes behavioral counseling if needed, also physical fitness. As far as eating healthy, we’re working hard to make sure that our soldiers have access to healthy eating options.”
These soldiers have been doing Green tab PT for about six months and will continue again next month.
