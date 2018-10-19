Heating, cooling problems at Duncan Senior Center could affect activities

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) -Some seniors in Duncan are concerned activities at the Senior Citizens Community Center may come to a standstill. That’s because the center’s heat and cooling system isn’t working and hasn’t been for the past couple of months.
Along with hundreds of other seniors, treasurer Gayle Schwartz is one who participates in the weekly dances and activities held at the center.
“They also have Tai chi, they have line dancing, they have exercise classes, card games," said Schwartz.
The City of Duncan owns and operates the building,but the center pays partial rent for repairs.
Schwartz said they’ve turned in several purchase orders, but the heat and air units still haven’t been fixed and the environment just isn’t welcoming.
“Because in the summer months it’s too hot and in the winter months it’s too cold in that one big great room," she said.
She said the problems with the air and heat have not affected seniors getting meals in the nutrition center.
However, the dances are normally where they receive donations to continue to operate the center and not many people are attending them because of the temperature in the building.
Schwartz hope is to hear a response from the city soon or they may be forced to stop the activities.
“It’s a great center where a lot of people come and I’d hate to see any interruption because that does affect our being open with the number of donations that we get," she said.
City offices were closed on Friday, but 7 News plans to reach out to them Monday for a response.
If you would like to donate to the Senior Citizens Community Center you can do so directly at the office.
