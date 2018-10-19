LEADING OFF: Dodgers face Miley for real, Granderson's grin

Curtis Granderson is still smiling, even with a big chunk of his front right tooth buried somewhere in the infield at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers outfielder chipped a tooth during Game 5 when his helmet came off and bumped him in the mouth on a headfirst slide into second base. Los Angeles infielders Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier tried to help Granderson locate the missing piece of his tooth, but they came up empty. Granderson posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday showing off his new grin and promising to be "cheesin' hard for game 6 tomorrow!"