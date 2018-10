LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting the grand opening of the Ethan R. Jenni Snake Shack on Saturday, Oct. 20th. The exhibit will have seven species of venomous snakes that can be found in Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting is at 11:30 A.M. and the aquarium will give snake- themed prizes to guests throughout the day. The aquarium is open from 10-6 P.M.